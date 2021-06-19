Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $79,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,409 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

