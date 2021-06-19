Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $82,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 724.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

