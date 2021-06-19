Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $70,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SBNY opened at $234.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.17. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

