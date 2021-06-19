Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,156 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $211,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

ACA stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

