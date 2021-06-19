Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

