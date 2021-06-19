Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,347 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark raised their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

