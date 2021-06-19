Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after buying an additional 225,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after buying an additional 287,459 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

REZI opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

