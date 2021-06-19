Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,979 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 269.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

