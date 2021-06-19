Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $43.77 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

