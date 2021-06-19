Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,208,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

