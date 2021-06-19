Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $134,196,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.