Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.