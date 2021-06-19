Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $52,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

