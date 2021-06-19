Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

