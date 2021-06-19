Gulden Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $47,984.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00438661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,106,395 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

