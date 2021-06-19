GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,303. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

