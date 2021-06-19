GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “
Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,303. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
