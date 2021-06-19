(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

(GRT.TO) has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Get (GRT.TO) alerts:

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for (GRT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.