Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $165.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 414,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,516. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $921.48 million, a PE ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

