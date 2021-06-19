Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.03. 442,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

