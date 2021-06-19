Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $1.30 on Friday. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

