Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

