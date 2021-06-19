Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $659,086,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $125.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.23. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

