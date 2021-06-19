Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 27,633 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 64.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.