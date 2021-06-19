Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

