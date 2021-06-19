Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $394,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

