Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.11. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 21,801 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,429 shares of company stock valued at $125,716 and have sold 52,167 shares valued at $228,489. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

