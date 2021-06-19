good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Shares Down 1.2%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 13,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 137,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGBF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on good natured Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

