GoByte (GBX) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $468,995.59 and $372.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

