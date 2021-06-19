GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE GMS opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

