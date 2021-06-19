GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

