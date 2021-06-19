George Materna Acquires 100,000 Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) insider George Materna acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,546.12).

George Materna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, George Materna bought 100,000 shares of Gattaca stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £222,000 ($290,044.42).

Shares of LON:GATC opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.80. The company has a market capitalization of £87.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. Gattaca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.76).

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

