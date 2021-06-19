GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.51

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $14.03. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,597 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.85.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. Research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -10.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

