Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,445,343 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $352,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $120,186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,353,000 after acquiring an additional 820,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $77.87 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

