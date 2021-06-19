Geode Capital Management LLC Has $373.38 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $373,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 150,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 115,525 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.85 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.