Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 482,589 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $402,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

