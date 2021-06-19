Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $317,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,487,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $22,872,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

