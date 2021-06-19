Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,342 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Equifax worth $361,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,037,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $232.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

