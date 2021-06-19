General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $185.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

