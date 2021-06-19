Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $173.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

