GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.21

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.21 and traded as low as C$51.31. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$52.63, with a volume of 5,333 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

