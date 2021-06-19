Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.30. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 4,676 shares.
Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $590.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.25.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.