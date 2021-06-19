Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.30. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 4,676 shares.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $590.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 and sold 698,828 shares worth $5,859,112. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

