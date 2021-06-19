GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GAN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $17.69. 1,138,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.14 million and a P/E ratio of -20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36. GAN has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

