FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $960.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 225,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 73,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

