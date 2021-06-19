FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$103.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

