Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $445,710.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $445,710.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00146214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00182768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,926.81 or 1.00267549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.00862722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

