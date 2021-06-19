Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 147,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

