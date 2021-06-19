Fundamental Research Trims Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Target Price to C$1.04

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.10 to C$1.04 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DN opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$46.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$0.75.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

