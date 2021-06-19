Fundamental Research Boosts Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target to C$10.67

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage stock opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.48. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$7.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.84.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

