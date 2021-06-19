FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

