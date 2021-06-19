FUD.finance (FUD) Reaches Market Cap of $191,527.98

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $191,527.98 and approximately $74.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00022594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00742420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00083967 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.